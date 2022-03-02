Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

CHK stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $79.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,907,000 after purchasing an additional 987,188 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

