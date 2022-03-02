Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

