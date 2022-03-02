Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of UGI by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of UGI by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

