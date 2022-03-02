Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.96

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.96 and last traded at $149.72, with a volume of 31127403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,835,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

