Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 19,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,814,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.