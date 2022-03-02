Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 19,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,814,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.