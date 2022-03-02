Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chimerix by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 66,063 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

