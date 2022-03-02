Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.89.
CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
About Chimerix (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.