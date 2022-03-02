Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 201 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 201 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $12,345.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 178,359 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

