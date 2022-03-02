Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

CVII stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,284. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.