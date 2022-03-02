Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1,560.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,624. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,926. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

