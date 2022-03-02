CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 16%

Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) fell 16% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. 2,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CINC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
