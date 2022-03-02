CI&T (CINT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CINT stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CI&T (Get Rating)
CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.
