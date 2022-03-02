Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 307.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Chemed by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $484.27 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.39 and its 200 day moving average is $477.63. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

