Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Peter Mccann Sells 6,650 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $328.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.47, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.30. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Civeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.