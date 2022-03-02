Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Clarus has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Clarus has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Clarus has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Clarus by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

