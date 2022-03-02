Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.
NYSE CCO opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.