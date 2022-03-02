Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE CCO opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

