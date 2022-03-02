Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.