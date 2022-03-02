Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Financial Contrast

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42% Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51%

Volatility and Risk

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Codiak BioSciences and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 1 1 0 2.50

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 352.63%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.25%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Scholar Rock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 36.05 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -1.30 Scholar Rock $15.40 million 37.96 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -4.88

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Codiak BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

