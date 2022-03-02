Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.24. Coffee has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

