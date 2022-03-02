Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 224,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cognex were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cognex by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 93.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 135.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

