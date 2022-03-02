Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CNS opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

