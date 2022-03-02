Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Patricia A. Lang Sells 10,153 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $419,014.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CFX opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.