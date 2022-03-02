Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Patricia A. Lang Sells 10,153 Shares

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $419,014.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CFX opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.