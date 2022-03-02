Colliers Securities Weighs in on Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Apollo Medical in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

