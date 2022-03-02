Colliers Securities Weighs in on Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Apollo Medical in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.