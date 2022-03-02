Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Up 803.3% in February

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 803.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,985. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

