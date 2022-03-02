Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLPBY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 137,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,055.67.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

