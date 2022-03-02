Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. 1,385,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

