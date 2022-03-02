Comerica Bank Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

