Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

