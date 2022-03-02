Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.