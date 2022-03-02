Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €27.00 ($30.34) to €24.00 ($26.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

