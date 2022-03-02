Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

