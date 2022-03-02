COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

CMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of CMPS opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.