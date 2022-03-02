comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 384,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,001. comScore has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in comScore by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in comScore by 116.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

