Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $382.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 382 ($5.13), with a volume of 200178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389 ($5.22).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.59) to GBX 615 ($8.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.32) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £632.74 million and a PE ratio of -47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.07%.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

