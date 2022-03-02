CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $158.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.
In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,732. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.63.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.
About CONMED (Get Rating)
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.