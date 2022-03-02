CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $158.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CONMED by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,732. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.63.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

