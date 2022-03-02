CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
CNMD stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48. CONMED has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.11.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CONMED by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.
CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
