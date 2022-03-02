CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

CNMD stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48. CONMED has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CONMED by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

