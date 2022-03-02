Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 25,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,134. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 51.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

