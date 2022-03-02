Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,679.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,706.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,716.68. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,260.00 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

