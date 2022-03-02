Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,679.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,706.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,716.68. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,260.00 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 0.98.

About Constellation Software (Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.