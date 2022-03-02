Contrasting Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) and Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Innovid alerts:

This table compares Innovid and Datto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid N/A N/A -1.74% Datto 8.31% 4.05% 3.73%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovid and Datto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 0 4 0 3.00 Datto 0 0 6 1 3.14

Innovid presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 114.84%. Datto has a consensus target price of $32.38, suggesting a potential upside of 35.46%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than Datto.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Datto shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Datto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovid and Datto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million 1.34 N/A N/A N/A Datto $618.66 million 6.34 $22.50 million $0.30 79.67

Datto has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid.

Summary

Datto beats Innovid on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid (Get Rating)

Innovid Inc. provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc., formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.