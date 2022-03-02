Cormark Comments on Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TSE PIF opened at C$15.60 on Monday. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$303.08 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

