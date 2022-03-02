Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 22,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 446.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.