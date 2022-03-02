Covalent (CQT) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Covalent has a market cap of $91.35 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.42 or 0.06663293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,722.73 or 0.99929870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00043779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

