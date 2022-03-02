Cowen Begins Coverage on Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DNAY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,342. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 4th quarter valued at $106,317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 587,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

