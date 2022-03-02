CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $607,868.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00229828 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00028740 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000103 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

