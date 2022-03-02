Craig Hallum Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $170.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

AMBA opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

