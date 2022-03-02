Craig Hallum Lowers Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $60.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 196.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.