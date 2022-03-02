Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crane by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crane by 1,521.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE CR opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.