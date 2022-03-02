Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $436,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $7,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. Ecovyst Inc has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

