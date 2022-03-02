Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Metromile were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Metromile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Metromile by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Metromile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. Metromile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

