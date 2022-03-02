Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $813.83 million, a PE ratio of -82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

