Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ATN International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATNI. StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ATN International stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15. ATN International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $519.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.90%.

ATN International Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.